Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,292.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $861,280 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 11,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,463. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.