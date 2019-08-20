Zurcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zurcoin has a market cap of $37,740.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zurcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org.

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

