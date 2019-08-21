-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 11,067,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,864,516. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $88,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,915,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,714,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 357,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.