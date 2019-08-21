$0.12 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.28. Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 231.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,584,000 after buying an additional 796,914 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after buying an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 910.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,011,000 after buying an additional 580,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Splunk by 137.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after buying an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,305. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

