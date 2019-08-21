-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Superior Industries International posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 203,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,057. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $111,526.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 874,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3,761.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

