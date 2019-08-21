-$0.30 EPS Expected for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DMPI shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,681. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

