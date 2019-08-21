$0.45 EPS Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of ATO opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

