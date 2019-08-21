-$0.50 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,977,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,239 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $11,801,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $8,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 447,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,074,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.