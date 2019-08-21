$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

CIR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

