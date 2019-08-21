$0.70 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.25. 2,256,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,801 shares of company stock worth $6,301,684 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.