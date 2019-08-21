$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

MGA stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 223.3% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

