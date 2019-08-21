$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.76. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $142.64. 520,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,670. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

