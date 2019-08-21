1,110 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,548. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.