111,588 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 2.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 8,314,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,849,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

