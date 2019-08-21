1,190,895 Shares in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,190,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,829,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,236,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,281,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,542,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

DBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Designer Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.97 million. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

