$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $12.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.16 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $12.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.77 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 3,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. County Bancorp has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Roe purchased 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,100.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $130,443. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.