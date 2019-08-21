129 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 136,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at $30,708,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

