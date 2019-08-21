19,800 Shares in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,758,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,353,000 after buying an additional 112,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 174,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the fourth quarter worth $6,865,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,488,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. COMSCORE’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

