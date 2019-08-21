1irstcoin Price Reaches $2.67 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00026254 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $58.97 million and approximately $170,008.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000722 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

