$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

