$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019

Brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

United Rentals stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $173.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Barings LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

