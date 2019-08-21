$2.83 EPS Expected for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.86. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $12.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $496,329.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $957,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. 1,006,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

