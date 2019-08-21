$203.13 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post sales of $203.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.78 million and the highest is $208.10 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $832.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $849.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $900.50 million, with estimates ranging from $840.56 million to $954.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,932. The firm has a market cap of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

