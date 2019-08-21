260 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 388.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,577. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $137.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

