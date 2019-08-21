$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Viacom reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

VIAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Viacom has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after buying an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,179,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 3,076,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,880,000 after buying an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after buying an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

