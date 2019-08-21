$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.71 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.02. 658,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

