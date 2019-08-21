33,743 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 403.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,214,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,567 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,365 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,417,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 626,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $3,064,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

