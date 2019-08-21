$39.84 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce sales of $39.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.91 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $38.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $155.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.96 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.94 million, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 257,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 65,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $315,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,500 and have sold 556,331 shares worth $3,025,467. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 125.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

