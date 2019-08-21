4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,447.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, 4NEW has traded up 25% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Exrates. 4NEW has a market cap of $43,447.00 and approximately $15,947.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

