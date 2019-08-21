$5.27 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $19.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.54 billion to $20.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,878 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,768. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,480. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

