$55.97 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will post sales of $55.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.13 million to $62.80 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $231.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $248.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $220.47 million, with estimates ranging from $189.93 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OSMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,835. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSMT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,682,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 272,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

