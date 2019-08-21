$581.13 Million in Sales Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report sales of $581.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $598.50 million and the lowest is $563.75 million. Century Communities posted sales of $561.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other news, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $238,093.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 16.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,084,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 154,238 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 111.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 73,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 15,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $829.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

