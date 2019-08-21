755 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 755 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,212.1% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 38.9% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,627 shares of company stock worth $7,829,264 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $290.68. 44,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,755. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

