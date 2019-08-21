AAC (NYSE:AAC) Trading 8.3% Higher

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65, 286,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 315,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of AAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

In related news, Director Lucius E. Burch III bought 51,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $41,312.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,270,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,090.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Ebbett bought 55,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,439.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,439.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AAC by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AAC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AAC by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 320,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

