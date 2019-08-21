ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of ABIOMED worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $195.55. 3,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,594. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.02 and a 1-year high of $459.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.31.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

