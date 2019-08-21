Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Aegis began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.