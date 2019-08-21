Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Aegis began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

