Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.75. The company had a trading volume of 159,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,020. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $197.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

