Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading Down 7.7%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 235,650 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 109,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

