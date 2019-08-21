Actinium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,960.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $368,538.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,061,800 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

