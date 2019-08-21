Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,170,475 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 1,352.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595,454 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

