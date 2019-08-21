Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.00 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,182.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.01830530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.64 or 0.02975920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00725026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00794741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00489279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00130869 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

