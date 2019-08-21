Adelphoi (ADL) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $115,084.00 and $206.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

