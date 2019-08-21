Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

