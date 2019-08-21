Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.25

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

AVIFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Info Service PCL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advanced Info Service PCL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

About Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies.

