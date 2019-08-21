Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $31.18

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.05, but opened at $31.18. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 38,847,510 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares in the company, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,071 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

