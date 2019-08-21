AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $60,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in AFLAC by 40.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 28.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $143,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at $795,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

