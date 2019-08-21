AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 2337360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.