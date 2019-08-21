AirSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 6% lower against the dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $529,014.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00267019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01314238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000437 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Gatecoin, Huobi, Binance, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

