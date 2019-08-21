Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $39,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $122,096 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 292,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 242,331 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 7,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,775. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.