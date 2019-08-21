Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $13,561.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.01832995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.